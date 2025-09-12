Assam: SSA moves Delhi institutes for training to school teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) Mission Dr Om Prakash requested three New Delhi-based institutes to impart technical training to all teachers of schools in Assam.

In his letter to the three institutes, Dr Prakash said that the institutes should impart training to the teachers of Assam once in September 2025, and after that, once in every quarter starting from October 2025 till the project ends, besides taking follow-up actions to make device and internet connections functional in every school in the state.

The SSA Mission Director has also requested the institutes to submit the plan for teachers’ training to his office by September 15, 2025, and the submission of the final report on the proposed training by October 5, 2025.

According to a letter from the SSA Mission Director, a team from IIT Guwahati visited four schools in the Kamrup district on August 11, 2025, to study the functionality of smart classrooms. During their visit, the IIT Guwahati team observed that the schools were not able to download/access the e-contents due to poor internet connectivity. The team also found that due to a lack of technical knowledge of teachers on the basic operation of equipment, schools were not able to use the facilities to the optimal level.

