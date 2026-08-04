Assam SSA Orders Districts to Ensure School Participation in SHVR 2026 Clean and Green Campus Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has instructed all District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) to ensure the participation of eligible schools in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2026, following directions issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The SHVR 2026 programme aims to promote cleanliness, hygiene, sanitation and environmentally sustainable practices in schools through a structured rating system and school-level activities. The initiative seeks to encourage schools to maintain clean, safe and eco-friendly campuses while strengthening awareness among students and stakeholders.

DMCs have been directed to issue necessary instructions to all eligible schools in their respective districts for timely registration and participation through the SHVR Portal or Mobile Application. To ensure smooth coordination, SSA has recommended that the District Programme Officer (Community Participation) be designated as the District Nodal Officer for monitoring, coordination and reporting of school-wise participation under the programme.

In an official communication, SSA informed that the SHVR Portal and Mobile Application became operational from August 1, 2026, enabling schools across the country to register and participate in the national initiative.

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