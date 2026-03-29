Assam: SSA orders monitoring of smart classes, ICT labs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed district-level education officials across the state to carry out regular verification of Smart Classes, tele-education systems and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories to strengthen digital learning infrastructure in schools.

SSA directed to the District Mission Coordinators and Inspectors of Schools in all districts, emphasizing the need for consistent monitoring to ensure that digital learning facilities remained fully functional.

According to the official communication, officials conducting inspections were instructed to immediately report any complaints or deficiencies detected in Smart Classrooms, tele-classes or ICT laboratories to the concerned vendors for prompt rectification.

The order also stressed the importance of maintaining proper records of all verification activities and corrective measures taken at the district level. These records were to be shared with higher authorities whenever required to ensure accountability and transparency in the functioning of digital education systems.

Officials said the initiative was expected to improve the quality and reliability of Smart Classrooms and ICT infrastructure in schools, thereby enhancing the overall learning experience for students across Assam.

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