Guwahati: Aid given to 46 families of deceased SSA contractual staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), on Friday in Guwahati distributed financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each of the families of 46 deceased contractual teachers and employees under Samagra Shiksha.

The programme was attended by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as the Chief Guest, who personally handed over the cheques to the bereaved families. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ranoj Pegu stated that the financial assistance reflects the state government’s commitment to standing by the families of contractual educators and employees who dedicated their service to strengthening Assam’s education system.

The beneficiaries included families of deceased contractual staff serving in various capacities such as Assistant Teachers, Grade-IV employees, Resource Persons (Inclusive Education), Junior Engineers, and LDA-cum-Accountants.

The beneficiaries belonged to multiple districts across the state, including Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sribhumi, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Also Read: Assam:SSA to implement Vedic maths course in 1,600+ government schools