Assam: SSA to implement Vedic maths course in 1,600+ government schools

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) will implement a Vedic Mathematics programme for students of Class VI in selected government schools across the state during the academic year 2025–26.

The programme will be rolled out in 1,329 government schools and 296 PM SHRI schools. The initiative aims to help students solve numerical problems more effectively through the application of Vedic Mathematics techniques.

The programme will be implemented through Viswam Edutech Solutions Private Limited and will include capacity-building training for teachers, resource support for teachers and students, and institutional support to ensure effective implementation in the selected schools.

As part of the initiative, capacity-building workshops will be organized for teachers teaching Mathematics to Class VI students. District Mission Coordinators and Inspectors of Schools across all districts have been directed to depute the concerned teachers for the training programmes as per the schedule provided and to extend necessary coordination and support to the implementing agency.

