Assam: SSB Sonapur concludes beauty parlour training for women

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, in collaboration with RSETI Morigaon, held the closing ceremony of a beauty parlour management training programme on November 29. The initiative, conducted under the Nagarik Kalyan Karyakram, marked the completion of a 35-day vocational course designed to support unemployed women. The training, held from October 22 to November 25, concluded with a ceremony at the RSETI office in Morigaon. The event opened with a prayer song, after which RSETI Director Purnananda Pegu congratulated the 35 participants on successfully completing the course and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. Commandant Sunil Kaushik of the 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur, who attended the event as Chief Guest, encouraged the women to use the training as a foundation for building sustainable livelihoods. He urged them to remain determined and work towards establishing their own ventures. Beauty parlour kits and certificates were distributed to all participants before the ceremony concluded with a group photograph, stated a press release.

