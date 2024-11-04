Assam: Staff on Bye-Poll Duty to Get Matri-Pitri Vandana Leave Later

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The GAD (General Administration Department), Assam, said that in view of the forthcoming bye-election in the state on November 13, 2024, the state government employees engaged in the bye-poll will get the special leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme after the election. In his letter to the district commissioners of Cachar, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Nagaon, and Chirang districts, GAD Commissioner and Secretary MS Manivannan said that the decision was taken not to hamper the bye-poll to be held on November 13 in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri legislative Assembly constituencies.

The state government employees will avail of special casual leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme on November 6 and 8, 2024. The employees will have the opportunity to utilise these two days of special casual leave along with November 7 (a holiday for Chhath Puja), November 9 (second Saturday), and November 10 (Sunday).

