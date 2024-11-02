Assam Government Declares 5-Day Matri-Pitri Vandana Leave for Teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government will treat November 9 (second Saturday) as leave for teachers under the Department of School Education as part of the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme for 2024.

Secondary is a holiday for all state government employees, barring the teachers; as such, it becomes difficult for teachers staying away from their homes to avail of the leave for the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme.

The special casual leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme is on November 6 and 8, 2024. November 7 being a holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja, November 9 being second Saturday, and November being Sunday, the employees can avail of a five-day leave at stretch to meet their parents and in-laws.

The Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees' Association expressed gratitude to the government for enabling the teachers to avail of Matri-Pitri Vandana leave. The association, however, said that the teachers who will remain busy for bye-election on November 13 will be able to avail of this leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme. The association urged the government to allow these teachers to avail of leave by December 31, 2024.

