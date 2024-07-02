Assam: Stand beside flood-hit people, Atul Bora appeals to AGP cadres

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AGP has appealed to all its cadres to stand beside the flood-affected people of the state in this hour of crisis. Incessant rains for the past few days in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have worsened the flood situation in the state. To cap it all, the release of water from the NHPC dam and Kurichu dam has aggravated the flood situation in Assam.

Speaking to the media, AGP president Atul Bora said, “This is a crisis period for the people reeling under floods in the state. Several villages in the state are reeling under the current deluge. The district administrations and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel have been trying their best to rescue the affected people. Our party cadres should help the district administration in the relief and rescue operation in whatever way they can. I appeal to all district and LAC committees of the party to form a special monitoring committee each to keep in touch with the flood-affected people of the state.”

