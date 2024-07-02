Impact-based forecasts warn of heavy to very heavy rains over Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The IMD (India Metrological Department) issued an impact-based forecast today and issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning over Assam until July 5.

According to the forecast, IMD issued district-wise warnings and proposed measures to be taken until July 5.

The date-wise warnings are: heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12–20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts on July 2.

Heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12–20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Dhubri and Chirang districts on July 3.

Heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12–20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Udalguri, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji districts on July 4.

Heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12–20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Karbi Anglong districts on July 5.

The IMD suggested the following measures for the safety of people:

Follow any traffic advisories; (ii) avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often; (iii) avoid staying in landslide-prone areas; (iv) take shelter during thunderstorm and lightning activities; (v) provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage; (vi) avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm or lighting periods; and (vii) postpone the sowing of rice, jute, maize, and vegetables; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues, etc.

