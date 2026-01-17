Assam startups reflect inclusive entrepreneurial growth

GUWAHATI: Supported by Startup India policies and schemes, Assam’s startup ecosystem has seen growth.

India observed National Startup Day on Friday marking 10 years of the StartupIndia initiative, which was launched in 2016 by the Prime Minister to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. At the time of its launch, India had approximately 400 startups, limited access to capital, and entrepreneurship was often perceived as challenging and uncertain. The initiative focused on creating an enabling environment through regulatory simplification, improved access to funding, mentorship support, and national and international recognition for startups.

Over the past decade, the startup ecosystem has expanded significantly. India now has more than 2 lakh DPIIT-recognized startups, recording a 95 percent compounded annual growth rate since 2016. On average, around 80 startups are recognized daily. These startups have generated over 21 lakh jobs, with an average of 11 jobs per startup. Growth has been geographically and socially broad-based, with 52.6 percent of recognized startups located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Nearly half of the startups have at least one woman director, and startups are active across 56 or more sectors, including IT Services, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Education, Agriculture, and Construction. India is currently among the world’s largest startup ecosystems and is the third-largest unicorn nation.

RC Hobbytech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., based in Guwahati, operates in the drone technology sector and contributes to the development of the emerging drone ecosystem in Eastern India. The company is recognized under Startup India and has availed benefits such as Section 80-IAC income tax exemptions, which helped reduce early-stage financial pressure. According to the company, these exemptions enabled reinvestment into research and development, manufacturing expansion, and talent development. Startup India’s digital recognition framework and policy support have been particularly relevant for startups operating in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

As the Startup India initiative completes ten years, these examples from Assam illustrate the role of policy support, funding access, and institutional frameworks in enabling startup growth across regions. The initiative continues to focus on fostering innovation, employment generation, and inclusive entrepreneurship across the country. (PIB)

