Assam: State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurates workshop on digital crop survey

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Government of Assam organized a two-day workshop on “Digital Crop Survey and Farmers Registry” in Guwahati.

Inaugurating the training and workshop on “Digital Crop Survey and Farmer Registry”, State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, “Digital services are an integral part of agriculture and allied sectors. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, emphasised providing prime attention on digital crop surveys as a priority. The central government, in collaboration with the state governments, will implement digital crop surveys for three years to benefit 60 million farmers in 400 districts of the country. Back in 2023, with the support of the central government, digital crop survey was done in 11 revenue circles of 6 districts.”

Referring to the emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on empowering the farmers of the country with information technology, services and digital technologies, Minister Bora added, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is also urging the farmers to become Aatmanirbhar through technology-based agriculture. “The digital crop survey and farmer registry will create transparency in the selection of beneficiaries of schemes like PM Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card etc. It will help to obtain various information on quantity, number of crops cultivated during the year, amount of fallow land etc. This will also enable the Department of Agriculture to encourage farmers to cultivate two or more crops per year with proper planning,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the scheme being implemented by the agriculture department to gradually cultivate various crops in the 6 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state. The workshop has been attended by more than 600 officers of revenue and agriculture departments from 29 districts.

