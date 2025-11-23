Assam: State BJP forms poll panel ahead of Assembly Election 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has constituted its State Election Management Committee to ensure smooth and efficient coordination of election-related activities.

According to an official notification issued by BJP state President Dilip Saikia, who confirmed that senior party figures had been assigned key roles within the newly created panel. Pradan Barua, Member of Parliament, has appointed as the convenor, while Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa, MP, former MP Rajdeep Roy, and State General Secretary Anup Barman have named as co-convenors.

The committee will oversee strategic planning, organizational coordination, and execution of all party activities in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

