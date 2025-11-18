South Salmara–Mankachar District BJP, AGP Join Forces to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Mankachar: Like the rest of Assam, South Salmara–Mankachar paid homage to the legendary Assamese icon Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary with a series of events reflecting deep admiration and emotional remembrance.
A Mega Blood Donation Camp was organised at Haji Musafir Khana in Hatsingimari, which was one of the major initiatives for the day by the South Salmara–Mankachar District BJP, with active cooperation from the District AGP.
District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Saha, speaking to the media, said the event was a sincere tribute to the beloved artist whose influence continues to resonate across generations. He added that the blood donation initiative symbolises the love and respect people hold for Zubeen Garg. Full support was extended by the health department staff of the district for the smooth and safe conduct of the camp.
Along with this, on the occasion, a special commemorative programme was organised by the Zubeen Garg Fan Association at the Hatsingimari Auditorium, with active assistance from the district administration. The emotional participation of fans, officials and well-wishers marked the event.
The District Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Gupta, led the function by planting Nahor saplings, symbolically significant and dear to Zubeen Garg. Gupta was accompanied by ADC Kumar Gaurav Das.
Addressing the gathering, spokesperson Dr Muzibur Rahman said that the audience showed their love and respect to him by singing Zubeen's celebrated song ‘Mayabini’. The entire venue became an emotionally charged tribute space. DC Rahul Kumar Gupta lit the ceremonial lamp in honour of the legendary singer as part of the programme, which was followed by a series of cultural and commemorative activities.
Collectively, the events of the day reflected the deep emotional bond people of the district-and all of Assam-continue to share with Zubeen Garg, celebrating his legacy with love, unity, and gratitude.