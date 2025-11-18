South Salmara–Mankachar District BJP, AGP Join Forces to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Saha, speaking to the media, said the event was a sincere tribute to the beloved artist whose influence continues to resonate across generations. He added that the blood donation initiative symbolises the love and respect people hold for Zubeen Garg. Full support was extended by the health department staff of the district for the smooth and safe conduct of the camp.

Along with this, on the occasion, a special commemorative programme was organised by the Zubeen Garg Fan Association at the Hatsingimari Auditorium, with active assistance from the district administration. The emotional participation of fans, officials and well-wishers marked the event.

The District Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Gupta, led the function by planting Nahor saplings, symbolically significant and dear to Zubeen Garg. Gupta was accompanied by ADC Kumar Gaurav Das.