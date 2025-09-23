Assam: State BJP Lauds BTR Voters for Peaceful, High Turnout in Polls

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh BJP expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of BTR for their “exemplary restraint and democratic spirit”, noting that citizens turned out in large numbers to cast their votes peacefully.

State BJP spokesperson Kishore Kumar Bhattacharjya said polling across the four districts of BTR — Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Chirang, and Baksa — remained peaceful, with voters not only participating enthusiastically but also paying homage to Zubeen Garg by organizing tree plantation drives near several polling stations. The party hailed this gesture as “a rare and inspiring example of how democracy and cultural values can walk hand in hand.”

