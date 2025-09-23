BTC Poll Sees 72.61% Turnout by 4:30 PM, Final Count Awaited

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The turnout at the BTC election until 4.30 PM on Monday was 72.61%. The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said the turnout is likely to increase, as compilation of all the data takes some time, and the actual figure will be apparent only around midnight.

ASEC said the polling has been peaceful so far. With the conclusion of the polling hours, the fate of 316 candidates will now remain sealed in ballot boxes.

The poll was held for the 40 constituencies in the five BTR districts of Baksa, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Chirang and Kokrajhar. Counting of votes will start at 8 AM on September 26.

