Assam: State BJP listens to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Today, on August 31, the 125th episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” was heard across the nation as well as in Assam, at different places in every district.

In a press release issued from the State Headquarters of BJP Assam Pradesh at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, Basistha, the party’s Chief Spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay said that across Assam, lakhs of BJP workers listened to “Mann Ki Baat” in more than 23,000 booths out of a total of 29,565 booths across 433 Mandals in 39 organizational districts.

According to Upadhya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, state president Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministers of the Assam Government, BJP MPs, MLAs, state and district office-bearers, as well as party workers at every level listened to the programme at designated booths. CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma participated at Booth No. 217 under Jalukbari Constituency, while state president Dilip Saikia listened at Booth No. 125 of Ward No. 39 under New Guwahati Constituency of Kamrup Metropolitan District, at the premises of Srinagar Durga Mandir Namghar, along with local citizens and officials. The State President urged the public to consider “Mann Ki Baat” not just as a BJP party programme but as a people’s social movement. He remarked that India has conquered the world not with weapons but with knowledge (shastras). It is noteworthy that in all five organizational districts of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region), party workers listened to the programme with great enthusiasm, and at every booth at least 200 people were present for “Mann Ki Baat.”

