Assam: State BJP slams Congress over FIRs against CM Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State BJP has strongly condemned the FIRs lodged by the Congress party against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks during the inauguration of Orunodoi 3.0 at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara here on Tuesday.

In a statement, State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami accused the Congress of hypocrisy, recalling that during the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress regime in 2007, the state had witnessed a shameful incident when an Adivasi girl was ‘paraded naked’ on the streets of Guwahati in broad daylight.

Goswami stated that under the leadership of Dr. Sarma, the BJP government has been working tirelessly to empower the women of Assam and transform them into a symbol of awakened womanhood. He alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting these efforts, has been engaged in “continuous conspiracies” to obstruct the Chief Minister’s initiatives.

Condemning the Congress’ remarks on the Orunodoi scheme, the BJP spokesperson said the opposition party was attempting to mislead and undermine the women beneficiaries of the program. “Such audacity of the Congress will never be forgiven by the women of Assam,” Goswami added.

