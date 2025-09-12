Assam: State BJP urges strict legal action against Gaurav Gogoi

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The State BJP calls upon the government to take the strictest possible legal action against Gaurav Gogoi, his family, and other associated individuals maintaining links with Pakistan. In a statement issued by the state BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami, stated that Gaurav Gogoi, the son of late Tarun Gogoi (the three-time Chief Minister of Assam and President of Assam Congress) along with his spouse, being involved in anti-national activities and maintaining connections with enemy nation Pakistan, has deeply embarrassed the people of Assam in front of Indian citizens. Following the submission of the report by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Assam State Cabinet, the Chief Minister has reiterated the firm stance of the state government to take successive and strict legal steps in the next cabinet meeting against those involved in anti-national activities.

He further said that although Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has remained active and vocal on social media on all matters over the last 15 years, he has never disclosed publicly his visits to Pakistan. His repeated secret visits to Pakistan clearly indicate his covert connections with the enemy nation.

