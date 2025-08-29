Assam: State BJP welcomes new regulations on inter-religious land transactions

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has welcomed the State Cabinet’s approval of new regulations governing the sale and purchase of land between individuals belonging to different religions.

In a press statement BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the decision taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma would help prevent social unrest and safeguard Assamese identity.

Earlier, land transactions between different religious groups required approval from the District Commissioner. However, the party claimed that loopholes in the existing process often led to “disharmony, cultural aggression, and incidents like land jihad,” posing challenges to social stability.

As per the new system, applications for such transactions must first be submitted to the Circle Officer, who will conduct preliminary verification before forwarding them to the Deputy Commissioner (DC). The DC will then send the proposal to the Revenue Department, where a nodal officer will scrutinize the documents. Subsequently, the Special Branch of Assam Police will verify ownership validity, the authenticity of the papers, and assess whether the deal may have any social impact or potential threat to national security. Based on these reports, the DC will take the final decision. “This process will ensure transparency in land transactions and prevent activities that could disrupt social harmony in Assam,” Goswami said, terming the move a “milestone for the protection of the Assamese nation.”

Alongside the land regulation decision, the Cabinet also approved measures to attract investment in sectors like natural gas, healthcare, tourism, and hospitality. It further sanctioned financial support for artistes and craftsmen under the Jhumoir Binondini scheme and cleared a proposal for establishing a commercial layer farm to produce Bahuwoli eggs at Dergaon in Golaghat by North East Agro Product and Services.

