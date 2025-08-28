Assam Cabinet decisions: SOP to streamline inter-religion land sales gets approval

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet has approved an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to streamline inter-religion land sales and transfers. This SOP will also be applicable in the procurement of lands in Assam by NGOs registered outside the state.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In case of inter-religion sales or transfers, a buyer should submit his proposal to the SDC of his area. The SDC will examine the proposal and send it to the DC office. The DC office will send the proposal to the Revenue Department only if it finds the OK. After examination, the Revenue Department will send the proposal to the Special Branch of the Assam Police to check for any forgery, the source of money of the buyer, adverse social implications, if any, after the deal, and any threat to national security.”

The Chief Minister said that there is a trend of NGOs registered in states procuring lands in Assam. “Some NGOs from Kerala have been trying to buy lands in the Sribhumi and Cachar districts. They have already bought lands in the Barpeta district. They show education as the purpose of buying land, but for what other purposes they may use such lands is not known.”

The other decisions of the Cabinet are –

n Approval for the closure of Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd and corresponding financial sanction towards payment of VRS/one-time settlement and closure cost amounting to Rs. 600 lakh.

n In order to boost private investment and job creation, the State Cabinet has approved the customised incentives under IIPA 2019 (as amended) for the following proposals:

n Premier Cryogenics Limited has proposed an investment of Rs. 125 crore for setting up a high-purity semiconductor-grade gas manufacturing plant at Jagiroad, which is expected to generate employment for 200 people.

n Jonali Construction Private Limited is investing Rs. 182.17 crore in tourism and hospitality services related to the Marriott Resort and SPA project, with the potential to create 204 jobs.

nAmbuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited has put forward a hospital project with an investment of Rs. 302.65 crore.

n Additionally, Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Limited has proposed a hotel project with an investment of Rs. 360 crore.

n In total, these projects represent an investment of Rs. 969 crore and are likely to create 2,704 employment opportunities.

n The State Cabinet has decided to extend a financial grant of Rs. 25,000 to each participant of the Jhumoir Binandini programme as a gesture of encouragement on October 12.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, in connection with the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, has been rescheduled to September 13-14.

The Chief Minister further said that the NRC did not help the cause of Assam and its indigenous citizens in any manner. “We’re working on ways to find a solution to have a relook into the matter,” he said.

On Syeda Hameed, the Chief Minister said, “If Hameed comes back to Assam again, we will deal with her as per the law. The Assam Government won’t file any case against her for her recent comments. Parties or organizations can file a case against her.”

On the situation in Dhubri, the Chief Minister said, “For quite some time, some inimical forces have been trying to create unrest there. Such forces tried to foment unrest during the Eid. A shoot-and-sight order was issued at that time. Some people in Dhubri have been receiving threat calls from Bangladeshi mobile phones. The police arrested a person, Ali Hussain Bepari, who was in touch with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups to destabilise Assam. We haven’t withdrawn the shoot-and-sight order in the district.”

Also Read: Indigenous Assamese Muslims Call for Differentiation from Immigrants