Assam: State BJP workers busy with rescue and relief operations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following a call from state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita asking the cadres of the BJP and its wings to stand near the flood-affected people of the state in this hour of crisis, the workers of the party have been working relentlessly to give flood-affected people succour.

After this call, the grassroots-level workers of all district units, morchas, and cells of the party have been busy with rescue and relief operations. In a statement, the party said a section of the opposition has been busy with cheap politics even at this hour of crisis. The call of the hour is to help the flood affected people instead of cheap politics.

