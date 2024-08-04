Assam: State BJP’s executive meeting today at Srimanta Sankaradeva, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP, Assam Pradesh will hold its extended executive committee meeting at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium tomorrow in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s Assam in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Pabitra Margherita. The BJP’s national secretary, Rituraj Sinha, will also remain present at the meeting.

The State BJP’s general secretary, Pulak Gohain, said, “A total of 1,350 workers will take part in the executive meeting of the party. Apart from analysing the results of the Lok Sabha election, the meeting will discuss the bye-poll in five assembly constituencies in the state, panchayat polls, and polls in autonomous councils. The meeting will adopt a thanksgiving resolution for Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister of the country for the third consecutive term. The meeting will also adopt other resolutions in sync with the political developments in the state.”

