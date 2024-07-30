BJP’s Minority Morcha pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: On the death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a programme was organized by the Minority Morcha of Guwahati district as per the instructions of the National Committee, to pay tribute to Dr Kalam at the BJP office in Guwahati on Monday, stated a press release.

The programme was attended by BJP president, Guwahati, Tapan Chandra Das, BJP Assam Minority Morcha’s general secretary and convener of Minority Morcha Guwahati, Mustaq Uddin Ahmed and other dignitaries.

