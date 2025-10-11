Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) launches training on SBC-DRR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in collaboration with UNICEF Assam, has launched a two-day State-Level Training of Trainers (ToT) on Social and Behaviour Change for Disaster Risk Reduction (SBC-DRR) in Guwahati.

The pioneering programme marks a major step toward implementing the Assam DRR Roadmap 2030, reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening community resilience through human-centric and behaviour-driven approaches to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

The training aims to build the capacity of field-level officials to integrate social and behavioural insights into disaster management. Its key objectives include developing a resource pool of master trainers at the district level, promoting human-centric disaster risk reduction, and equipping officials to design and implement effective communication and community engagement strategies that enhance community resilience.

The ToT will be conducted in three state-level batches — October 9–10, October 16–17, and November 11–12, 2025 — targeting District Project Officers (DPOs) and Field Officers (FOs). These master trainers will later facilitate district-level trainings starting December 2025, involving officials from line departments and other stakeholders. The initiative will eventually expand to localized community programmes on disaster risk reduction across the state.

The training was formally inaugurated by Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS, Additional Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA, who emphasized the importance of integrating social and behavioural change approaches in disaster management at the grassroots level.

Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Assam, also addressed the inaugural session, highlighting the need for social behaviour change strategies to reduce disaster risks for children and communities. She reaffirmed UNICEF’s continued support to ASDMA’s efforts in scaling SBC initiatives.

In his opening remarks, Alakananda Medhi, ACS, Deputy Secretary and State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, underscored the critical role of community awareness and timely action in minimizing disaster risks. He noted that the initiative reflects ASDMA’s long-term partnership with UNICEF to promote risk-informed and resilient disaster management in Assam.

Senior officials from both ASDMA and UNICEF were present at the event, marking a collaborative milestone in advancing innovative, community-based disaster risk reduction initiatives across the state.

