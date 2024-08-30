Assam State Disaster Management Authority Conducts Workshop on Resilient Housing

GUWAHATI: A workshop on Resilient Housing, organized by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP)—a project under the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)—was held in Dispur on Thursday.

Several stakeholders working on alternative and indigenous construction materials in Assam participated in the discussions. The project officer of AIRBMP, Gaurav Upadhyay, highlighted the importance of the Resilient Housing Technology Demonstration Unit in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Elaborating on the topic, TDU advisor for ASDMA, Dr. P.K. Das, noted that Assam has the opportunity to adopt climate-resilient housing by involving local communities and utilizing materials available locally.

As part of the Climate Resilient Villages initiative, the Resilient Housing Technology Demonstration Unit will showcase the use of indigenous, alternative, and sustainable construction materials sourced locally to develop housing units suitable for communities across the state. Individuals and organizations involved in construction with locally available materials and closely collaborating with communities participated in the workshop.

AIRBMP has been working to mitigate the risks posed by climate-related disasters to people’s livelihoods by strengthening institutions, bridging crucial knowledge gaps, and implementing comprehensive solutions through a well-structured, basin-wide planning process.

Implemented by ASDMA and the Water Resources Department (WRD), AIRBMP aims to enhance the state’s disaster response capabilities to address emerging climate challenges. Officials from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (PNRD), ASDMA, and experts in construction, architecture, and disaster management were present at the meeting.

