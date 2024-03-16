Assam: Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow secures A+ in Gunotsav

Demow: The results of Gunotsav 2024 was declared on Thursday where the Sivasagar district secured the first position. The Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow situated in Raichai area of the district secured A+ in the ranking and brought laurels to Demow.

“Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow was established in the year June 2023. There were 160 students and 4 teachers when the Gunotsav was held. The school staff too feels happy for their achievement,” informed the principal of the school.

Also Read: AASU stage ‘Satyagrah’ protests against Citizens Amendment Act in Barpeta district

Also Watch: