STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has announced that the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming General Election to the Matak Autonomous Council (MaAC) will be published on December 9, while the final rolls will be released on December 22.

The Commission issued a notification on Thursday directing the respective District Election Officers to prepare and publish electoral rolls for each constituency of the council, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

The electoral rolls will be prepared based on the delimitation notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department on November 21. Relevant portions of the Assembly electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India on February 10 will be bifurcated constituency-wise.

According to the schedule, master data entry and mapping of electors will be carried out from November 27 to December 1, while the inclusion and exclusion of electors will take place from December 2 to 8.

Claims and objections against the draft rolls can be submitted until December 15. The Commission will dispose of all claims and objections by December 21 before publishing the final electoral rolls on December 22.

The state government has also reduced the prescribed period for filing claims and objections under the Matak Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2021.