Assam Publishes Draft Electoral Roll for 2027 SSR, Records 0.88% Voter Increase

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The draft electoral roll for special summary revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls with respect to January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date was published on Thursday for all Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Assam, recording a net increase of 0.88% of voters over the final electoral roll, 2026.

Citizens may now submit their claims and objections, if any, in accordance with the prescribed procedures between November 12 and December 11, 2026 in both online and off-line modes.

They can file their claims and objection online through voters.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App, or contact their respective booth level officers and circle officers

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of electors in the state as per the draft electoral roll stands at 2,51,76,910, comprising 1,25,87,650 male electors, 1,25,88,939 female electors and 321 third-gender electors.

The previous final electoral roll published on February 10, 2026 had recorded a total of 2,49,58,139 electors. During the period of continuous revision, 4,12,344 electors were added and 1,93,573 electors deleted, resulting in a net increase of 2,18,771electors in the draft electoral roll.

The draft roll further includes 2,05,962 persons with disabilities (PwD), 2,87,233 young electors in the age group of 18-19 years, and 1,22,198 electors aged 85 years and above. The roll also comprises 63,237 service electors and six overseas electors.

The state has 31,516 polling stations, with an average of 799 electors per polling station.

Among the Assembly constituencies, 51-Dalgaon LAC with 3,25,746 electors has the highest number of electors, while 112-Amri (ST) LAC has the lowest with 1,01,509 electors. In terms of polling stations, 11-Mankachar LAC with 402 polling stations has the highest, whereas 2-Dotma (ST) LAC has the lowest with 147 polling stations.

The publication of the draft electoral roll marks a significant milestone in SSR of electoral rolls, 2027.

The draft roll shall remain subject to the prescribed process of claims and objections in accordance with the schedule and guidelines notified by the Election Commission of India.

All eligible citizens have been encouraged to verify their particulars in the draft roll and ensure the accuracy of their names and other details. The final publication of the electoral rolls is scheduled for January 4, 2027.

The office of the chief electoral officer has appealed to all stakeholders, political parties and electors to actively participate in the revision process to ensure the preparation of an accurate, inclusive and error-free electoral roll.

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