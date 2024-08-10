Assam: State government launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In a letter to educational institutions, the Education Department has requested all the government and government-aided schools to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13th to 15th.

The education department has directed all the schools to participate in the campaign to encourage the students in the schools to hoist the National Flag in their homes and upload a selfie with the Tiranga on the website www.harghartiranga.com. The district education offices were also directed to ensure a flag hoisting ceremony in all the government and government-aided schools. And the activities undertaken under this campaign may be uploaded on various social media platforms.

