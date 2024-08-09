PM Modi Updates National Flag as X Profile Pic, Urges 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

NEW DELHI: On Friday, six days before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on X to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make it a memorable movement.

Taking to X, the PM wrote, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same.”

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will run from August 9 to 15 for the 78th Independence Day. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asked people to raise the tricolour at home, take a selfie with it, and upload it on the HGT portal.