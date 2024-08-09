PM Modi Updates National Flag as X Profile Pic, Urges 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

NEW DELHI: On Friday, six days before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on X to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make it a memorable movement.
Taking to X, the PM wrote, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same.”
The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will run from August 9 to 15 for the 78th Independence Day. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asked people to raise the tricolour at home, take a selfie with it, and upload it on the HGT portal.
The ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ will be held in Delhi on August 13. Members of Parliament will join the rally, starting at Bharat Mandapam and ending at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing by India Gate.
On July 28, during the 112th "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Independence Day campaign. He asked party leaders to ensure that the national flag is displayed on homes, businesses, and offices, noting the growing trend of sharing selfies with the flag on social media.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' is important for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was launched in 2021 and celebrates India's 75th Independence Day by encouraging people to display the Tiranga at home. The mission intends to move positive energy and bring issues to light about the Indian Public Banner.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Government of India initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence and India’s history, culture, and achievements. It honors the people of India and aims to support PM Modi’s vision for a stronger, self-reliant India.
