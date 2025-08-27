Assam: State Government to Recruit 108 Special Educators

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced the recruitment of 108 Special Educators in Upper Primary (UP) schools across the State. The move aims to strengthen the quality of elementary education in line with the Right to Education Act, 2009, and as directed by the Supreme Court in its judgments dated October 28, 2021, and July 21, 2022.

The DEE issued an advertisement on Tuesday stating that the posts were created through a government notification dated August 21, 2025. Applications will be accepted online only through dee.assam.gov.in from August 28 to September 30. According to the DEE, document verification will be conducted through DigiLocker, barcode/QR scans, and back-office verification. Physical verification may also be carried out if required.

The DEE has specified that applicants must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. They must hold a graduate degree with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed. in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). They must also have passed the Assam TET or Central TET (Upper Primary level). Candidates with more than two living children after January 1, 2021, will not be eligible, as per the state government’s Small Family Norms.

The DEE has also laid down certain guidelines, including that only one application per Assam TET/Central TET roll number is allowed. Multiple submissions will lead to cancellation. Any fraudulent or false information will result in disqualification, a future ban from government jobs, and legal action. All updates related to the recruitment will be published exclusively on the DEE Assam website. The department has cautioned applicants against canvassing or misinformation, stressing that it will not be responsible for fraudulent claims.

