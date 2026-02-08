Assam: State government urged to raise DCRG ceiling to Rs 25 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s decision to enhance the maximum limit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh with effect from January 1, 2016, continues to remain far below the ceiling fixed by the Central Government and several other states, leading to substantial financial losses for many retired employees and bereaved families. Alleging that lakhs of rupees in legitimate entitlements have been denied due to the lower cap.

In a statement, Syed Anisur Rahman, former secretary of the All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers’ and Employees’ Association and former general secretary of the All Assam United Teachers’ Forum, called upon the Assam Government to raise the maximum DCRG limit to Rs 25 lakh in line with the Centre’s decision and implement it retrospectively from January 1, 2024.

He pointed out that the Government of India, following the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, enhanced the ceiling of Retirement and Death Gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh after Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed 50 per cent. The revised ceiling was made effective from January 1, 2024, through an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare on May 30, 2024.

Rahman further noted that the Assam Government has already increased DA to 58 per cent with effect from July 1, 2025, thereby fulfilling the eligibility condition linked to the gratuity enhancement. However, the state has not yet revised the gratuity ceiling beyond Rs 15 lakh, which he described as “grossly inadequate” compared to the benefits available to Central Government employees.

He clarified that the formula for calculating DCRG—16.5 times the emoluments in the case of retirement and 33 times in the case of death—remains unchanged, and only the maximum ceiling needs to be enhanced.

Citing examples of states such as Gujarat, Haryana and Tamil Nadu that have already adopted the Central Government’s revised limit of Rs 25 lakh with retrospective effect from January 1, 2024, Rahman urged the Assam Government to follow suit without delay.

