Assam: Teachers retired under National Pension System eligible for gratuities

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Retired teachers and employees of provincialized and government schools covered under the NPS (National Pension System) are now eligible for RGDG (retirement gratuity and death gratuity).

In a letter, the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, informed the inspectors of schools in the districts that the retired teachers and employees of the State Government covered under NPS, whose services were provincialized as per the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialization of Services) Act, 2011 w.e.f. January 1, 2013 and appointed on a regular basis on or after 2005, shall be eligible for retirement gratuity and death gratuity. This eligibility is based on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to employees covered by Assam Services (Pension) Rule 1969, and clause No. 1 of Rule 135 of the Assam Services (Pension) Rule 1969 clarifies that an employee completing five years of service is eligible for retirement gratuity and death gratuity.

“It may also be mentioned here that, as per clause No. 4 of the Government Office Memorandum PPG(P)165/2014/36 dated February 1, 2021, the government employees who joined government services on or after February 1, 2005 are covered by the National Pension System (NPS) and will take effect from February 1, 2005. Further, it is to be mentioned here that without confirmation of the service of government employees, DCRG is not admissible to any state government employee. Therefore, Inspector of Schools (all) are instructed to take necessary action for confirmation of the service of state government employees as per Provincialization/Pension Rule and submit the DCRG proposal to the authorities concerned for sanction of “Retirement Gratuity and Death Gratuity who have completed five years of service covered under the National Pension System (NPS) in light of the Government O.M. PPG (P) 165/2014/36 dated February 1, 2021,” the letter said.

