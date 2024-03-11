Assam State Legal Services Authority organised National Lok Adalat in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As per the mandate of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) has organised the National Lok Adalat along with the rest of the country on Saturday.

The National Lok Adalat was a great success, as a good number of cases have been disposed of, including NI Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, electricity bills, matrimonial disputes, MACT cases, MV Act, and other civil and criminal compoundable cases. A total of 46,453 cases were disposed of, and an amount of Rs 142,89,80,995 has been recovered, a press release said.

