Assam: Lok Adalat Resolves Over 600 Legal Cases in Hailakandi, Collects INR 2 Crore in Fines

HAILAKANDI: The District Judiciary Court in Hailakandi had a big event. They had the first National Lok Adalat of 2024. This important event got lots of attention in the Hailakandi district. It was meant to help people dealing with electricity bills and bank loans. Lok Adalat focused on different types of cases, from motor accidents to legal wrangles, and even issues with guardianship.
Five separate benches were set up across all courts. These benches ran the event well. The Secretary of the District Legal Services, Bidyabrat Acharchi, had something interesting to share. They had 5670 cases before the settlement for the day. Of them, 437 got solved thanks to talks.
The Lok Adalat did even more. They marked 832 cases for passing judgment. What's more, 204 of those cases got sorted out. This showed how good their way was at solving disputes.
The Lok Adalat had a big effect, not only in dealing with cases. It also had an impact on money. In fines and settlements, they made nearly 2 crore rupees. This large amount not only shows how well the legal process works. It also shows the financial help given to those caught up in these disputes.
At Hailakandi's National Lok Adalat, they made strides in serving justice and creating friendly settlements. They focused on electricity and bank loan cases, helping customers with money problems. They also worked on different types of legal cases. This showed their all-out effort to unclog the district's legal backlog.
With the teamwork of five benches and the careful planning of the District Legal Services Authority, the occasion was a hit. The Secretary, Bidyabrat Acharchi, was happy with the outcomes. He stressed the value of other ways to fix disputes in the justice system.
As Hailakandi's first National Lok Adalat of 2024 ends, its influence stays. It's not just in the solved cases. It's in the cash help and justice given to the folks and groups that were part of it. This event shows how keen legal actions can lead to good change. It paves the way for a fairer, easier-to-reach judicial system.
