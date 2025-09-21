Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association Defers Signature Campaign

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association has announced the postponement of its planned signature campaign scheduled to begin on September 22, in view of the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg.

The campaign was aimed at seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s directive regarding the mandatory TET examination for primary teachers. However, as a mark of respect to Garg, who enriched the cultural fabric of Assam and India through his music and contributions to society, the association has decided to put the programme on hold.

Association president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said that all programmes scheduled for September 22 have been cancelled. They further stated that fresh instructions regarding the signature campaign will be issued at a later date.

Alongside paying tribute to the late singer, the association also urged the government to ensure that the probe into Zubeen Garg’s death is conducted thoroughly so that no vital details are overlooked.

Also Read: ASPTA urges to restart recruitment drive for contractual teachers.