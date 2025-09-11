Assam State Primary Teachers' Association for Local Control over School Uniform Colours

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has urged the Education Minister to reconsider the directive mandating a single uniform colour for all schools in the state. The association advocates for the authority to determine uniform colours to be vested in the respective School Management Committees (SMCs), emphasizing the need for flexibility and local relevance in decision-making.

In a letter signed by association president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami, the teachers expressed gratitude for the government's initiative to distribute free uniforms to students, referencing a previous directive. However, they highlighted practical issues arising from a centralized colour mandate, such as potential discrepancies when students transfer between schools or when new schools are established. The association points out that the current system can lead to difficulties for students who move and may find themselves with uniforms of a different colour than their new school's standard.

The letter further argues that since School Management Committees are already responsible for other aspects of uniform selection and procurement, assigning them the responsibility for u choice would be a logical and beneficial extension of their duties, ensuring that uniforms better reflect local contexts and preferences.

Also Read: Government Programmes Hamper Classes: Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association