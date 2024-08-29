Government Programmes Hamper Classes: Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Raising the issue of serious impact in the teaching-learning process because of the frequent observation of various programmes imposed on schools and teachers by the government, the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has urged Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to allow the teachers to take classes regularly.

In an appeal to the minister, the teachers body requested the minister either to cancel the academic calendar or let them follow the academic calendar in toto.

ASPTA general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said, “Right from the beginning of the academic session this year, the schools are busy implementing a whole lot of programme imposed on them by the SSA. Before the summer vacations, the schools were busy implementing various programmes. After the summer vacation also, the schools have been busy implementing various government programmes. This has affected the teaching-learning process badly. Shikska Saptah, Har Ghar Tiranga, Amrit Briksha, FLN training, etc., programme engaged the schools, affecting the teaching process badly in August. Around four schools in Tinsukia and Kamrup districts had to close their classes for the FLN training. The teachers had to remain busy uploading to their respective websites in each and every government programme they attended. The teachers have to do the jobs of BLO (booth level officers) within their stipulated time. Now the SSA has instructed the schools to observe the Swachhta Pokhwada 2024, September 1 to 14. The instruction is that such programmes have to be accomplished after school hours. This is impossible. The academic calendar published by the SCERT has become redundant. We appeal to the minister to view the issue deeply.”

Also Read: Assam: ASPTA favours regularization of contractual teachers in state (sentinelassam.com)