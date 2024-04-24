Assam: State road safety review reveals fall in accidents

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State Road Safety Review for the month of April 2024 was carried out at the Assam Police Headquarters on April 22 in the presence of stakeholders from multiple sectors. The emphasis was placed on the reduction of accidents and the improvement of emergency care for accident victims.

The review reveals that the number of fatalities because of road accidents has shown a downward trend in the last few months. Some of the key statistics revealed by the review were: December 2023 over December 2022: a reduction of 30.69%; January 2024 over January 2023: a reduction of 24.16%; February 2024 over February 2023: a reduction of 13.38%; March 2024 over March 2023: a reduction of 24.21%; and in the first quarter of 2024 (over a similar period in 2023): a reduction of 20.91%.

Also Read: Assam: Programmes on Road Safety Month organized in Biswanath (sentinelassam.com)