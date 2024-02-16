Assam: Programmes on Road Safety Month organized in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A bike rally and an eye care camp were organized at Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday on the occasion of the 35th Road Safety Month under the aegis of the Biswanath District Road Safety Committee. Dr Neha Yadav, District Commissioner, Biswanath, flagged off the bike rally to create road safety awareness among the people and the drivers, in particular. It started from the premises of Assam State Transport Corporation bus stand, Biswanath Chariali with the promise of creating an accident-free society.

Earlier in the day, a free eye check-up camp was also organized at the bus station premises under the auspices of District Road Safety Committee. Apart from Biswanath District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, District Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah, District Transport Officer Sailen Das along with officers, staff and bus drivers of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Also Read: National Road Safety Month concludes across Assam