Assam State School Education Board Revised HS History Syllabus

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) revised the History syllabus on Higher Secondary (HS) level.
Assam State School Education Board
Guwahati: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) revised the History syllabus on Higher Secondary (HS) level. A notification issued to the principal/register of all the institutions under the board said, “The syllabi of History for HS 1st and 2nd year have been revised to be implemented from the session 2024-25 according to NCERT textbooks. Further a project work for 20 marks have been included in the syllabus for HS 2nd year to be implemented from 2024-25.”

