Assam State TB Cell ramps up district strategy with intensive training to fast-track tuberculosis elimination

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State TB Cell, Assam, intensified its district-level strategy to accelerate efforts towards tuberculosis elimination by organising a two-day state-level training programme for District TB Officers (DTOs) and Public-Private Mix (PPM) Coordinators.

Held on September 2 and 3 at a private hotel in Guwahati, the programme was organised under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and focused on strengthening field-level implementation, case detection and coordinated delivery of TB services. The training brought together the State Tuberculosis Officer, State NTEP officials, World Health Organization consultants and development partners.

Officials received training on advanced diagnostics, updated treatment protocols, community-level care and public-private collaboration. Sessions covered screening and rapid molecular testing for early detection, evidence-based treatment to improve adherence and recovery, and strengthening community healthcare systems for continued medical and nutritional support to patients.

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