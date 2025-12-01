Assam: State women’s helpline 181 ensures round-the-clock support

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Reaffirming its commitment to women’s safety and empowerment, the Assam Women’s Helpline announced that it remains available 24x7 to provide guidance, support, and urgent assistance to women in distress. Officials said that no woman should ever feel alone in her fight for justice, as trained responders are always ready to help. Women facing harassment, violence, or any form of crisis can dial 181 to receive immediate support, counselling, and intervention services.

