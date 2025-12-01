Assam: State Women’s Commission holds public hearing to ensure justice for victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Legal Advisory Committee of the Assam State Commission for Women on Saturday held a public hearing at the Commission’s State office, taking up cases of victimized women and initiating steps to ensure they received justice.

During the hearing, the committee examined grievances brought forward by women from different parts of the state and provided the necessary legal guidance and intervention. Officials of the Commission said such hearings play a crucial role in addressing issues related to harassment, domestic violence, and other forms of abuse faced by women.

The Assam State Commission for Women expressed optimism that the public hearing mechanism would help ensure that every affected woman received timely support and justice. The Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding women’s rights and strengthening legal redressal systems across the state.

Also Read: Assam Women's Commission Launches 'Biswas Jatra' in Guwahati