Assam State Zoo-Botanical Garden Implements Special Summer Menu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As temperatures soar in Guwahati, the Assam State Zoo-Botanical Garden has taken proactive measures to ensure the well-being of its animals. The Divisional Forest Officer of Assam State Zoo, Ashwini Kumar, highlighted the challenges posed by the scorching summer weather, noting that it can make the animals feel lethargic and exhausted.

To address this concern, the zoo has introduced a special summer menu to meet the nutritional needs of the animals. This menu includes an array of seasonal fruits and electrolyte-rich rice juices aimed at keeping the animals hydrated and refreshed. Kumar emphasised that the initiative is crucial for ensuring that the animals remain energised throughout the summer season.

This proactive approach by the Assam State Zoo reflects a commitment to animal welfare and underscores the importance of adapting to changing weather conditions. The implementation of the special summer menu is a testament to the zoo's dedication to providing the best possible care for its inhabitants. According to Kumar, this initiative will be sustained throughout the summer season, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the health and well-being of the animals under the zoo's care. As temperatures continue to rise, the Assam State Zoo's efforts to prioritise the welfare of its animals serve as a model for other wildlife conservation institutions.

