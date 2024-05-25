Guwahati: Assam State Zoo welcomes 2 Mandarin ducklings

Guwahati: On May 24, 2024, the Assam State Zoo announced the successful hatching of three ducklings of Mandarin Duck (Aix galericulata), marking a significant milestone as it is the first time Mandarin ducklings have hatched at the Assam State Zoo.

The adult Mandarin Duck pair was brought to the Zoo on May 16, 2023, from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, Karnataka, under an animal exchange programme between both zoos. The mother duck and the ducklings are in good health and are being carefully monitored by the zookeeper and veterinary staff. The hatched ducklings are a testament to the Zoo's dedication to providing a nurturing and safe environment for all its animals.

The Mandarin duck is a vibrant, colourful species that is native to East Asia. Asian populations are essentially migratory, wintering at lower latitudes in East, Central, and Southern China. In Assam, the species was observed in the wild after 118 years in February 2021, in Maguri-Motapung Beel of Tinsukia district. It is thought to be an uncommon winter visitor to India.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court questions police on refusal to grant permission for Zubeen Garg’s performance

Also Watch: