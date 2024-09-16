Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden Set for Rs 362-Crore Upgrade in Guwahati

New facilities to woo visitors

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet has approved a refurbishment project of Rs 362 crore for the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, during the cabinet meeting held on September 13. This refurbishment will result in a significant makeover of the zoo.

In order to improve the animal living conditions and visitor experiences, this plan intends to provide the animals with advanced medical treatment and major upgrades to the zoo's quarantine and medical facilities.

Talking to The Sentinel, a higher official of the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden said, "The Guwahati Zoo is set to undergo a major transformation with a comprehensive upgrade of its facilities and infrastructure. The renovation aims to provide a more comfortable and conducive environment for the animals, while also enhancing the overall experience for visitors."

"Animal stays or enclosures will be redesigned to provide better visibility and comfort for the animals. A 300-seater auditorium will be constructed to host workshops, seminars, and awareness programmes on wildlife conservation. The auditorium will also be used to screen wildlife movies for school students during field trips. Quarantine centres will be upgraded to ensure the health and well-being of the animals and the children's park will be expanded to provide a larger recreational space. An automated entry system will be installed to streamline visitor entry, and additional e-rickshaws will be introduced to provide a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option within the zoo. More bio-toilets will be installed to maintain hygiene and sanitation. The zoo is home to over 1,300 animals, including nine tigers, six lions, 14 leopards, and eight black panthers," the official added.

Also Read: New Animals Arrive at Assam State Zoo cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati City (sentinelassam.com)