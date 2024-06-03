Assam: Steady decline in road accident fatalities in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has witnessed a significant and continuous decline in road accident fatalities over the past six months, DGP GP Singh said on social media.

Starting in December 2023, the state saw a remarkable 30.69% reduction in road deaths compared to the corresponding month in 2022. This positive trend continued into the new year, with January 2024 reporting a 24.16% decrease in fatalities compared to January 2023.

February 2024 saw a smaller yet notable decline of 13.38% in road accident deaths over February 2023. March 2024 followed suit, with a reduction of 24.21% compared to the same month the previous year.

The downward trend remained strong in April 2024, showing a 24.63% decrease in fatalities over April 2023. The most significant improvement came in May 2024, with a dramatic 38.23% drop in road deaths compared to May 2023.

Also Read: Assam: Road accident kills one in Beharbari locality of Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)