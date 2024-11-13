Assam Governor Interacts With IPS Probationers; Advices Them to Be Role Models

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with 10 IPS probationers of the 76th RR (2024 Batch) Assam-Meghalaya cadre at Raj Bhavan today. He advised the probationers to become role models for others.
Governor Acharya directed the probationers to work responsibly, highlighting the high expectations entrusted on them. He asked them to be fully dedicated to their work and behavior politely towards all individuals who interact with them.
It is a dream for many to be an IPS officer and when they have become one they should carry out their responsibilities responsibly, the Governor said.
He further said that the newly inducted officers should be very diligent in carrying out their duties as the law and order depends on them.
The Governor also expressed his expectations from the officers, encouraging them to work sincerely and contribute to the progress of the society.
